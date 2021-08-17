IIM-Nagpur launches MBA for working professionals

IIM Nagpur today launched MBA for Working Professionals (MBA-WP). The programme will upskill the mid-career professionals with a management degree. The courses will be delivered by IIM Nagpur faculty members as well as visiting faculty and eminent experts from industry and academia.

The programme aims to attract diverse professionals from various sectors of the industry, public sector organisations, and entrepreneurs, which will provide the batch participants with a good peer network and learning.

Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIM Nagpur, said, “This MBA-WP program has been designed specially keeping the needs of working professionals in mind. Professionals from Nagpur and the nearby regions will be benefited from this programme. This initiative will produce expert management professionals and leaders of tomorrow in the Vidarbha region.”

The MBA-WP will begin from the Nagpur campus in September/October 2021 and will be launched from IIM Nagpur’s Pune campus by the year-end. Face-to-face classes will be scheduled on weekday evenings or weekends. However, the programme may have to be conducted online due to the prevailing pandemic and government restrictions.

The admission process for MBA-WP will include filling up an application form, an entrance examination (IIM Nagpur Aptitude Test – IIMNAT), and a personal interview. The applications for admission for MBA-WP at the Nagpur campus have already begun. Interested candidates may apply through the IIM Nagpur website (https://www.iimnagpur.ac.in/admissions/mba-for-working-professionals/admissions-policy/). The details of banks for financing options are also available on the website.