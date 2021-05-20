IIM-Nagpur introduces 4 new PG programmes for working professionals

The courses are of a duration of 9 to 12 months, and comprise 16 modules

To enhance the technical and functional skills of the working professionals, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur on Wednesday introduced four new techno-functional PG programmes. IIM-N has collaborated with Jaro Education to jointly introduce four techno-functional blended postgraduate (PG) certificate programmes. The institute claims that the new PG programmes will equip working professionals with future-ready skills, empowering them with the knowledge focussed on both technical and functional expertise, which are required in today’s digitally driven business environment.

“The techno-functional PG programmes are apt for mid-level working professionals in key business functions such as business management, marketing, information technology and financial technologies (fintech).” reads the official press release by IIM-N.

As per the press release, these programmes are of a duration of 9 to 12 months, and comprise 16 modules under the guidance of IIM Nagpur’s highly experienced and professional faculty. These programmes also include regular mentoring sessions from industry experts.

These four programmes are: Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT), FinTech Programme, Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation, and Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics.

Sharing details about the collaboration and offerings, Dr Bhimaraya Metri, director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) said, “All these programmes are designed and delivered by eminent faculty from IIM Nagpur along with industry experts to give practical connect to the learning. We are very confident that these programmes will equip professionals for sought-after roles including General Managers, Data Scientists/Analysts, Marketing Consultants, Product Manager and many more.”

On course completion, the professionals will receive a PG Certificate and alumni status from IIM Nagpur. The first batch for all the four IIM Nagpur programmes is expected to commence in the month of July 2021.