scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Must Read

IIM-Nagpur gets its permanent campus

The President said that we are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2022 4:58:19 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur. File.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, will now operate from its permanent campus in Dahegaon Mauza, Nagpur. In 2018, the Ministry of Education had approved the establishment and operationalisation of phase 1 of the permanent campus of the institute.

Phase 1 covers approximately 60,000 square meters of the site, and includes an academic complex, library, administrative block, student hostels, sports complex and faculty housing.

Read |Medical students urge PM Modi to step in, postpone NEET-PG exam

Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning; it is the place that polish the inner and sometimes hidden talents in each one of us, said the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the permanent campus of the IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur today i.e May 8. The President said that the curriculum gives us the occasion to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfil our dreams.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The President said that we are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people. He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

Best of Express Premium

5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphonePremium
5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...Premium
Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency: India working we...
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Sycophants are dangerousPremium
Sycophants are dangerous
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Year after being accused of plagiarism, MU prof continues as guide to research students

IIM Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). He said that what is a matter of immense pride is that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women Start-up Program and six of them have even launched their enterprises. Such programs provide an effective platform for women’s empowerment.

He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM Nagpur, the leading professional schools of our country, technical, management or humanities would provide mentorship to establish similar institutions. He said that knowledge sharing leads to greater growth of knowledge itself.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement