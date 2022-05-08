IIM-Nagpur gets its permanent campus

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, will now operate from its permanent campus in Dahegaon Mauza, Nagpur. In 2018, the Ministry of Education had approved the establishment and operationalisation of phase 1 of the permanent campus of the institute.

Phase 1 covers approximately 60,000 square meters of the site, and includes an academic complex, library, administrative block, student hostels, sports complex and faculty housing.

Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning; it is the place that polish the inner and sometimes hidden talents in each one of us, said the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the permanent campus of the IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur today i.e May 8. The President said that the curriculum gives us the occasion to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfil our dreams.

The President said that we are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people. He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

IIM Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). He said that what is a matter of immense pride is that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women Start-up Program and six of them have even launched their enterprises. Such programs provide an effective platform for women’s empowerment.

He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM Nagpur, the leading professional schools of our country, technical, management or humanities would provide mentorship to establish similar institutions. He said that knowledge sharing leads to greater growth of knowledge itself.