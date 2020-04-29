IIM-Nagpur collaborates with Chuo University of Japan for management research

Heads of IIM Nagpur and Chuo University Heads of IIM Nagpur and Chuo University

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has collaborated with Japanese institute Chuo University, Graduate School of Strategic Management to collaborate for research in the field of management. The collaboration will also include collaborative research on contemporary issues, faculty and student exchanges, and also cultural exchanges between the two schools, as informed by the IIM.

IIM-Nagpur has recently set-up a dedicated center of excellence, the Indo-Japan Research Center (IJRC) under the chairmanship of Prof Rahul Kumar Sett. The focus areas will include managerial and administrative issues in the cross-cultural context, entrepreneurship, and

management of technology, among others.

Prof LS Murty, Director, IIM-Nagpur said in an official statement, “Our collaboration with top Japanese universities and industry partners will open up great opportunities for the academia and the industry. Ultimately, we intend to develop something that is truly Asian in character but global in application.”

Prof Rahul Kumar Sett, Chairman, IJRC, IIM Nagpur added, “Our collaboration with Japanese universities will help us in creating new knowledge and managerial know-how at the confluence of Indian and Japanese philosophies, principles, and values.”

Established in 1885, Chuo University is considered one of the oldest universities. Notable alumni from the varsity include CEOs and Chairpersons of the Suzuki Motor Corporation.

