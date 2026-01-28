IIM Mumbai, TeamLease EdTech launch 2 executive programmes to build ‘AI-ready leaders’

Both programmes will be delivered in a hybrid format combining weekend live online sessions, immersive campus modules, and a capstone project. Participants gain hands-on exposure to real-world applications of AI, data-driven strategy, Industry 4.0 frameworks, digital value creation, advanced sales strategy, and AI-enabled marketing decision-making.

iim mumbaiIIM Mumbai, formerly National Institute of Training in Industrial Engineering (NITIE), gained IIM status in August 2023. (IIM-Mumbai)

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), in partnership with TeamLease EdTech Ltd, has launched two new courses – the Executive Certificate Program on Digital Transformation & AI and the Executive Certificate Program in Strategic Sales and AI-Driven Marketing. These programmes are designed for professionals and senior managers seeking to lead organisations through technology-led change, market disruption, and evolving customer dynamics, as per a statement by Teamlease.

The Executive Certificate Program on Digital Transformation & AI focuses on enterprise-wide transformation, strategic alignment of emerging technologies, business model innovation, operational excellence, and leadership in a digital economy. The Executive Certificate Program in Strategic Sales and AI-Driven Marketing prepares participants with modern frameworks to drive revenue growth, optimise go-to-market strategies, leverage AI for customer insights, enhance sales effectiveness, and build data-led marketing organizations in competitive markets.

Participants in both programmes will engage closely with IIM Mumbai faculty, industry practitioners, and peer professionals from diverse sectors, fostering rich learning exchanges and strong professional networks.

“We are excited to launch these programs at IIM Mumbai as organisations navigate accelerating digital disruption and rapidly evolving markets. These certificates equip participants with the strategic mindset, practical frameworks, and applied skills needed to harness AI, lead transformation, and drive sustainable growth,” said the programme coordinators – Prof. Purnima S. Sangle, Prof. Rofin T M & Dr. Jasashwi Mandal.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, added: “Our collaboration with IIM Mumbai reflects a shared commitment to building leadership capability at the intersection of technology, strategy, and market execution. These programs are industry-relevant, outcome-oriented, and aligned with the real-world challenges faced by today’s senior professionals.”

Moreover, the participants who complete the programme will be eligible for Executive Alumni status at IIM Mumbai. Applications process has started. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the program websites.

 

