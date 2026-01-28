IIM Mumbai, TeamLease EdTech launch 2 executive programmes to build ‘AI-ready leaders’

IIM Mumbai, formerly National Institute of Training in Industrial Engineering (NITIE), gained IIM status in August 2023. (IIM-Mumbai)

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), in partnership with TeamLease EdTech Ltd, has launched two new courses – the Executive Certificate Program on Digital Transformation & AI and the Executive Certificate Program in Strategic Sales and AI-Driven Marketing. These programmes are designed for professionals and senior managers seeking to lead organisations through technology-led change, market disruption, and evolving customer dynamics, as per a statement by Teamlease.

Both programmes will be delivered in a hybrid format combining weekend live online sessions, immersive campus modules, and a capstone project. Participants gain hands-on exposure to real-world applications of AI, data-driven strategy, Industry 4.0 frameworks, digital value creation, advanced sales strategy, and AI-enabled marketing decision-making.