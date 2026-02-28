IIM Mumbai Placements 2026: Rs 71.4 lakh highest package; 3 opt for entrepreneurship

Of the 505 graduating cohort, three students opted out of the placement process to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ representative image)

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) in its final placement season for the 2024-2026 batch received 502 offers secured across its MBA, MBA-Operations and Supply Chain Management, and MBA-Sustainability Management programmes. Of the 505 graduating cohort, three students opted out of the placement process to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities, a statement issued in this regard said.

The month-long placement exercise, according to IIM Mumbai, drew participation from over 200 recruiters spanning sectors and geographies and the season recorded strong compensation outcomes across performance tiers.

Read More | IIM Mumbai to offer its first UG programme from soon-to-be-operational Pune campus

The highest domestic offer reached Rs 71.4 lakh per annum. The top 10 percentile of the cohort averaged Rs 47.5 lakh per annum, the top 20 percentile secured Rs 41.4 lakh, and the top 50 percentile realised Rs 34.5 lakh.