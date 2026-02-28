IIM Mumbai Placements 2026: Rs 71.4 lakh highest package; 3 opt for entrepreneurship

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) in its final placement season for the 2024-2026 batch received 502 offers secured across its MBA, MBA-Operations and Supply Chain Management, and MBA-Sustainability Management programmes. Of the 505 graduating cohort, three students opted out of the placement process to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities, a statement issued in this regard said.
The month-long placement exercise, according to IIM Mumbai, drew participation from over 200 recruiters spanning sectors and geographies and the season recorded strong compensation outcomes across performance tiers.
The highest domestic offer reached Rs 71.4 lakh per annum. The top 10 percentile of the cohort averaged Rs 47.5 lakh per annum, the top 20 percentile secured Rs 41.4 lakh, and the top 50 percentile realised Rs 34.5 lakh.
Students were placed across a wide range of functions including banking, financial services and insurance, consulting, FMCG, general management, information technology, manufacturing, operations, logistics, pharma and healthcare, product management, and sales and marketing.
Consulting remained the single largest recruiting domain, accounting for 123 offers. BFSI registered a remarkable 33 per cent year-on-year increase in hiring, the strongest sectoral surge of the season. This reflects IIM Mumbai’s deepening foothold in India’s financial capital and the growing recognition of its graduates among banks, investment firms, and financial services organisations headquartered in Mumbai, the institute said.
FMCG hiring expanded by 24 per cent, reflecting sustained momentum in consumer-facing roles. Logistics recorded significant growth, reaffirming the institute’s established strength in supply chain and operational strategy, anchored by its specialised MBA-OSCM programme, it added.
The placement season witnessed participation of first-time recruiters, including Aequitas Investments, African Industries, Arvind Fashions Limited, AWL, Bayer, BDK Valve, Birla Pivot, Bristlecone, Dalmia Bharat, Dezerv, Dr Lal PathLabs, ET Money, eTrade Marketing, Fibe India, FinRight Technologies, Grupo Bimbo, HCLSoftware, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, Intueri Consulting, Isa Logistics, LivSYT, Lyric, Media.net, Mindsprint, Nexsales, Nomura, Nouryon, ORO Labs, Oxane Partners, Partnr, PolicyBazaar, Power Finance Corporation Limited, Procol, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, Roc360, Shaadi.com, Sirius AI, Straive, Truemeds, Virtusa and Wings Pharmaceuticals.
Prominent organisations including AB InBev, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Eternal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kearney, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Pidilite Industries and Swiggy made high impact offers across functions, further enriching the diversity of roles on offer this season.
Legacy recruiters returned in strong numbers, reaffirming long-standing partnerships with the institute. Marquee organisations including Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Amazon, Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, Diageo, Flipkart, Godrej Group, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, L’Oréal, Microsoft, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, PwC US Advisory, Reliance Industries and Tata Administrative Services offered diverse and high-impact roles across functions.
Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, said the placement season reflects both the evolving demands of a rapidly changing business environment and IIM Mumbai’s readiness to meet them. “We are witnessing a decisive shift in how industry values management talent, particularly in BFSI and AI-driven roles. The 33% surge in BFSI hiring is a validation of our location advantage and our academic focus on finance and analytics. Our graduates are entering organisations not merely as managers, but as architects of transformation in an era defined by artificial intelligence and digital disruption,” he said.