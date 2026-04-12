IIM Mumbai, IIT Bombay partner to offer new 4-year UG course on Digital Science and Business Management; guarantee ‘100% placement’

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai will roll out its first 4-year bachelor’s degree programme in Digital Science and Business Management this year in collaboration with the IIT Bombay and industry partners. The announcement was made by IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj Tiwari on Saturday. “This programme brings together the most transformative technologies of recent times – Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, the Internet of Things, and Robotics, seamlessly integrated with the core pillars of management: operations, marketing, finance, and manufacturing,” he said at the institute’s convocation ceremony for its first MBA batch.

The programme, which has 70 seats, is designed to meet the evolving needs of digitally driven industries by creating future-ready professionals who can operate at the intersection of technology and business leadership, he said.