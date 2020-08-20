IIM-Lucknow to offer executive course on talent analytics

It is a six-moth long course (Representational)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow launched an executive programme in talent analytics and human resource management. The course aims to train learners to use intelligent transformation in HR and talent management with Analytics and AI and aligning talent analytics with business strategy.

It is being offered under a partnership with WileyNXT — an online learning platform. The course is primarily directed towards HR professionals who want to build their digital and analytics skills and final-year MBA students. This programme will offer a joint certification from WileyNXT and IIM-Lucknow. On successfully completing the course, the candidate will get executive alumni status.

The curriculum is developed by faculty members at IIM-Lucknow and the programme directors are Sanjeet Singh and Girish Balasubramanian. The six-months intensive learning programme will provide experiential learning experience by integrating concepts alongside business content. The online learning platform claims that the course will provide exposure to various analytics techniques and algorithms that can be applied in real-world HR scenarios such as workforce planning and optimisation, compensation optimization and employee retention, talent sourcing, recruitment, and staffing. The programme will also have various industry experts taking masterclasses to bring business context to the classroom.

“With the digital transformation of business, talent management is also witnessing a paradigmatic shift in its tenets and practices. People engagement and people analytics are the buzzwords in HR practice today. Since a behavioral shift and broadening of ‘mindsets’ of companies and their management afoot, this calls for an overhauling of the workforce and their work ethic towards building ‘embedded’ trust and providing seamless communication,” said Prof D Tripati Rao, Chairperson, Executive Education (MDP), IIM Lucknow.

Vikas Gupta, MD, Wiley India said that a data-driven talent management strategy will become a core competency. “Organisations are gradually realising the importance of data analytics, design thinking, and machine learning to design an effective talent strategy. Our executive programme in talent analytics will build a problem-solving mindset, and solve real-world business challenges.”

