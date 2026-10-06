IIM Lucknow, TeamLease launch 11-month executive programme in Brand Management

The course will comprise of 132 learning hours, with 114 hours of live online learning and 18 hours through a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow (Image via IIM-L)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched an 11-month Executive Programme in Brand Management in partnership with TeamLease EdTech, for working professionals seeking to build skills in brand strategy, consumer understanding, digital marketing and business decision-making. The programme comprises 132 learning hours, including 114 hours of live online learning and 18 hours through a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow.

The course uses case studies, business simulations, projects, assignments, faculty-led live sessions, practitioner-led masterclasses and peer learning to connect classroom concepts with business situations.

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The curriculum covers consumer insights, brand strategy and integrated communications, along with digital marketing, e-commerce, performance marketing and customer lifecycle management. Participants will also study digital consumer psychology, brand storytelling, social media and influencer branding, marketplace and quick-commerce strategy, and omnichannel growth.