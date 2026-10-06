IIM Lucknow, TeamLease launch 11-month executive programme in Brand Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched an 11-month Executive Programme in Brand Management in partnership with TeamLease EdTech, for working professionals seeking to build skills in brand strategy, consumer understanding, digital marketing and business decision-making. The programme comprises 132 learning hours, including 114 hours of live online learning and 18 hours through a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow.
The course uses case studies, business simulations, projects, assignments, faculty-led live sessions, practitioner-led masterclasses and peer learning to connect classroom concepts with business situations.
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The curriculum covers consumer insights, brand strategy and integrated communications, along with digital marketing, e-commerce, performance marketing and customer lifecycle management. Participants will also study digital consumer psychology, brand storytelling, social media and influencer branding, marketplace and quick-commerce strategy, and omnichannel growth.
A key component of the programme is the use of emerging technologies in marketing. The curriculum covers AI-driven marketing and advertising and examines how AI can be used to understand consumers and support engagement with them. The programme also looks at how changing digital consumer journeys affect brand building and customer experience.
The programme links marketing decisions with the financial and commercial aspects of running a brand. Participants will learn about unit economics, profitability, financial planning, valuation and governance, along with cross-functional leadership. This is intended to help professionals assess brand decisions not only from a consumer or marketing perspective but also in terms of their wider business impact.
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The programme is designed for brand and marketing professionals, digital and growth professionals, product and business leaders, entrepreneurs, sales professionals and those aspiring to marketing leadership roles. The curriculum is structured around the changing role of brand managers, where consumer insight, digital execution, data, technology and business economics increasingly overlap.
Learning is primarily delivered online, with the campus component providing an opportunity for in-person learning at IIM Lucknow. The application-oriented format includes business simulations and projects alongside academic sessions, allowing participants to apply concepts such as positioning, customer experience, digital growth and marketing economics to business situations.
The programme is open to graduates, diploma holders and postgraduates. Selection will be based on the candidate’s academic and professional background and experience. Participants who meet the prescribed academic and attendance requirements will receive a Certificate of Successful Completion from IIM Lucknow.
Admissions for the upcoming cohort are open. Details on the programme curriculum, eligibility, fee and application process are available on the programme website.