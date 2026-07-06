IIM Lucknow’s Sustainability management batch bags offer up to Rs 45.37 LPA, as recruiters look beyond green roles

The 2024–26 batch of IIM Lucknow‘s Post Graduate Programme in Sustainability Management (PGP-SM) has closed its placement season, with recruiters offering packages that place the specialised programme among the top-tier B-school outcomes.

Forty-five companies made 68 offers to the 46-member batch, according to placement data released by the institute. Notably, only 23 per cent of these roles were explicitly sustainability-focused, while a striking 77 per cent were general management positions.

The Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM) at IIM Lucknow is designed for professionals seeking to integrate business strategy with sustainability in an increasingly dynamic global landscape. pic.twitter.com/V9d1YyipFk — IIM Lucknow (@IIML) July 6, 2026

A batch built on experience

The strength of the outcomes, institute X post suggests, is tied to the profile of the batch itself. With an average age of 28 and an average work experience of 4.1 years, the cohort brought considerably more professional maturity to the classroom than a typical fresh MBA batch.

The 46 participants came from a wide spread of academic backgrounds — engineering, finance, business, sciences, and humanities — and arrived with prior stints across IT, energy, manufacturing, finance, consulting, EdTech, and other sectors.

Broad-based recruiter confidence

Recruiter participation this year was notably broad, with 45 firms collectively extending 68 roles. Various companies across consulting, operations, and general management were seeking candidates who bring sustainability fluency alongside core business skills. IIM Lucknow’s PGP-SM programme operates under the institute’s triple accreditation — EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Names on the list included Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley, Accenture, Tiger Analytics, Deloitte, EY, PwC, Clarisights, Genpact, and LTIMindtree, among others, the institute said.

The roles on offer spanned a wide functional spread — Strategy & Consulting, Corporate Sustainability, Product Management, Finance, IT & Analytics, Operations, Supply Chain, Sales, and General Management.