IIM Lucknow summer placements: 600-plus offers, median stipend at Rs 1.75 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has secured more than 600 summer internship offers for its 2026-28 PGP and PGP-ABM batches, with the median stipend reaching Rs 1.75 lakh per month. The institute reported 100% placement for the 578-member batch, while the highest domestic stipend stood at Rs 3.5 lakh per month.

More than 350 offers were made on the first day of the placement process, the institute said. The average stipend was Rs 1.5 lakh per month, while 75% of the batch secured an average stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, according to the institute’s placement announcement.

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The placement process covered the 42nd batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 23rd batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

IIM Lucknow summer placement figures

Placement parameter 2026-28 batch Batch size 578 students Placement rate 100% Offers secured More than 600 Offers on Day 1 More than 350 Highest domestic monthly stipend Rs 3.5 lakh Median monthly stipend Rs 1.75 lakh Average monthly stipend Rs 1.5 lakh Students with prior work experience 459 Freshers 119

The median stipend of Rs 1.75 lakh means that half the batch received stipends at or above this level and half at or below it. The average stipend, meanwhile, was Rs 1.5 lakh per month. These are different measures of compensation and should not be read interchangeably.

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The institute also reported that 75% of students secured an average stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The announcement does not specify the calculation method behind this figure, so it is distinct from the overall batch average reported by the institute.

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Experienced candidates account for nearly 80% of the batch

According to the institute, of the 578 students participating in the placement process, 459 had prior work experience, while 119 were freshers. Students with work experience accounted for around 79.4% of the batch, with freshers making up the remaining 20.6%.

The cohort pursued summer internships across consulting, finance, marketing, product management, operations, retail and e-commerce, among other functions. The mix of candidates with and without prior work experience offers recruiters access to students with different levels of professional exposure.

Consulting, finance, marketing among top internship domains

The placement process attracted recruiters from across sectors, including consulting, financial services, technology, consumer goods, e-commerce and retail.

Among the established recruiters participating in the process were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, American Express, Amazon, Avendus, Axis Capital, Bain & Company, Bernstein, Boston Consulting Group, Citi, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY-Parthenon, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, Google, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JPMorgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Company, MakeMyTrip, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Reckitt, Reliance, Tata Administrative Services and Visa.

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The institute also reported participation from first-time recruiters, including Arvind Fashions, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Cummins, DBS, Expedia Group, Firstsource, Flipkart, Groww, IBM, JioStar, Kwality Wall’s, MedhaviOne, NRI Consulting, o3 Capital, Positive Moves, Premji Invest, ReNew Power, RPG, Samara Capital, Simson and Swiggy.