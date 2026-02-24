IIM Lucknow Placements 2026: Highest salary package at Rs 1 Crore; top global firms hire over 550 students

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 02:33 PM IST
IIM Lucknow launches Global Senior Leadership programmeThe course will be 11 month long (Image Credit: IIM Lucknow)
IIM Lucknow Placements 2026: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has concluded final placements for the 40th batch of its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

According to the institute, more than 580 job offers were made to 559 students during the 2026 placement cycle. Students were placed across sectors including consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations and retail, and e-commerce.

The highest domestic cost-to-company (CTC) offered during the placement season stood at Rs 1 crore per annum. The highest international package was Rs 65 lakh per annum.

 

IIM Lucknow Final Placements 2026

PGP 40th Batch & PGP-ABM 21st Batch · 559 Students Placed
580+
Total offers made
559
Students in batch — more offers than people
Highest Domestic
₹1 Cr
per annum (CTC)
Highest International
₹65 L
per annum (CTC)
Average CTC
₹33.2 L
per annum
Median CTC
₹32.9 L
per annum
Tight salary distribution: Average and median are just ₹30,000 apart — indicating most students landed offers close to the mean, with few outliers skewing the data.
Key Recruiters (200+ firms participated)
Accenture
Amazon
Bain & Co.
BCG
Deloitte
Goldman Sachs
Google
McKinsey
Microsoft
P&G
TAS
+ 190 more
The average salary offered to the batch was Rs 33.2 lakh per annum, while the median salary stood at Rs 32.9 lakh per annum, according to official data released by the institute.

The placement drive was conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both on-campus and remote participation. More than 200 domestic and international recruiters took part in the process.

Recruiters included consulting firms, financial institutions, technology companies and conglomerates. Among the participating organisations were Accenture, Amazon, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Google, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble and Tata Administrative Services, among others.

The institute also reported participation from several first-time recruiters across sectors such as asset management, energy, metals, consumer goods and technology.

The graduating cohort comprised fresh graduates as well as candidates with prior work experience in finance, consulting, information technology and sales and marketing. Students came from engineering, commerce and other academic backgrounds, including institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, and Shri Ram College of Commerce.

According to the institute, the placement outcomes reflect demand across multiple domains, with students securing roles in domestic and international markets.

 

