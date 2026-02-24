IIM Lucknow Placements 2026: Highest salary package at Rs 1 Crore; top global firms hire over 550 students

The course will be 11 month long (Image Credit: IIM Lucknow)

IIM Lucknow Placements 2026: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has concluded final placements for the 40th batch of its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

According to the institute, more than 580 job offers were made to 559 students during the 2026 placement cycle. Students were placed across sectors including consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations and retail, and e-commerce.

The highest domestic cost-to-company (CTC) offered during the placement season stood at Rs 1 crore per annum. The highest international package was Rs 65 lakh per annum.

IIM Lucknow Final Placements 2026 PGP 40th Batch & PGP-ABM 21st Batch · 559 Students Placed 580+ Total offers made 559 Students in batch — more offers than people Highest Domestic ₹1 Cr per annum (CTC) Highest International ₹65 L per annum (CTC) Average CTC ₹33.2 L per annum Median CTC ₹32.9 L per annum Tight salary distribution: Average and median are just ₹30,000 apart — indicating most students landed offers close to the mean, with few outliers skewing the data. Key Recruiters (200+ firms participated) Accenture Amazon Bain & Co. BCG Deloitte Goldman Sachs Google McKinsey Microsoft P&G TAS + 190 more

The average salary offered to the batch was Rs 33.2 lakh per annum, while the median salary stood at Rs 32.9 lakh per annum, according to official data released by the institute.