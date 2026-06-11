IIM Lucknow opens BS in AI and Business Analytics for JEE Advanced qualifiers; apply by July 3

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has opened applications for its Bachelor of Science (BS) in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics programme, designed for higher secondary graduates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced. The inaugural batch will admit 60 students, with applications open until July 3, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at iiml.ac.in/bs-artificial-intelligence.
The programme is open to Indian candidates who have completed their 10+2 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as main subjects and have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance and JEE Advanced score. A relaxation of 5 per cent marks is applicable for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories as per Government of India norms.
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A standout feature of the programme is a structured pathway for students to transition to IIM Lucknow’s Tech-MBA programme, which is scheduled to commence in 2027-28, after completing the third year of the BS programme. This enables eligible students to pursue an integrated dual-degree pathway at one of India’s premier management institutions.
The curriculum integrates high-demand disciplines like advanced AI, machine learning, data engineering, analytics, and responsible AI with business and management education. Students will be trained in areas including Data Warehousing, Big Data Computing, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Cloud Computing, Business Analytics, and Machine Learning Deployment, among others. They will also have access to IIM Lucknow’s specialised laboratories in Business Intelligence, Computer Vision, Digital Transformation, Linguistics, and Social AI.
“The programme will equip students with the skills and perspective needed to create meaningful impact in business, society, and the economy,” said Prof Sanjay K Singh, Dean (Programmes), IIM Lucknow.
“We aim to attract top talent in the country by offering admission exclusively to top performers in JEE Advanced,” said Prof Pradeep Kumar, Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Lucknow.
Graduates will be positioned for roles including AI Engineer, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Business Analyst, and Analytics Consultant across sectors spanning technology, consulting, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce.
Similarly, several other IIMs have launched undergraduate programmes in recent years, including IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Sambalpur and IIM Sirmaur.
The first list will be announced on July 10, followed by the announcement of the second and third lists on July 23 and August 3, respectively. The release of the second and third lists is subject to requirements. The session will start on August 17.