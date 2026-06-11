IIM Lucknow opens BS in AI and Business Analytics for JEE Advanced qualifiers; apply by July 3

IIM Lucknow launches BS in AI and Business Analytics for JEE Advanced qualifiers; 60 seats available for 2026-27.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has opened applications for its Bachelor of Science (BS) in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics programme, designed for higher secondary graduates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced. The inaugural batch will admit 60 students, with applications open until July 3, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at iiml.ac.in/bs-artificial-intelligence.

The programme is open to Indian candidates who have completed their 10+2 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as main subjects and have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Candidates will be selected based on their academic performance and JEE Advanced score. A relaxation of 5 per cent marks is applicable for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories as per Government of India norms.