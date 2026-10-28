IIM Lucknow launches MBA for Family Businesses: Eligibility, how to apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a two-year MBA in Family Business for owners of established family enterprises and the next generation of family business leaders. Applications for the programme opened on October 16, 2026, with the deadline for submitting completed forms set for December 31.

The programme aims to help participants strengthen their businesses through management education, strategic planning and leadership development. It combines core management subjects with specialised learning in family business strategy, governance and succession, while also covering innovation, digital transformation and business diversification.

What will the MBA in Family Business cover?

A key feature of the programme is its Family Business Labs, which will run throughout the two-year course. Participants will use their own family enterprises as live case studies to examine business challenges, including strategy, succession planning, innovation and new venture development.