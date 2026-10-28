IIM Lucknow launches MBA for Family Businesses: Eligibility, how to apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a two-year MBA in Family Business for owners of established family enterprises and the next generation of family business leaders. Applications for the programme opened on October 16, 2026, with the deadline for submitting completed forms set for December 31.
The programme aims to help participants strengthen their businesses through management education, strategic planning and leadership development. It combines core management subjects with specialised learning in family business strategy, governance and succession, while also covering innovation, digital transformation and business diversification.
What will the MBA in Family Business cover?
A key feature of the programme is its Family Business Labs, which will run throughout the two-year course. Participants will use their own family enterprises as live case studies to examine business challenges, including strategy, succession planning, innovation and new venture development.
With faculty guidance and industry mentorship, participants will develop a Business Transformation and Growth Plan outlining actionable goals for their enterprises over the next five to 10 years. The programme will also offer support for exploring innovation and new ventures through IIM Lucknow’s Enterprise Incubation Centre.
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The course follows a modular, on-campus format, with approximately seven days of classes each month. This structure is intended to allow participants to continue managing their businesses alongside their studies.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent professional qualification such as CA, CS or ICWA from a recognised institution in India or abroad. They must have secured at least 50% aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA in Class 10, Class 12 and their undergraduate degree, and completed a minimum of 15 years of formal education under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 system.
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Candidates must also be owners or next-generation members, or scions, of a family business or enterprise with an annual turnover of at least Rs 20 crore. A valid GMAT or GRE score, or a score from IIM Lucknow’s entrance examination, is required.
Selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in the accepted entrance examinations. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a personal interview, which will assess their engagement with the family enterprise, leadership intent and ability to apply learning to business situations.
MBA in Family Business fees
The programme is non-residential, and the fees do not include hostel or guest-house accommodation and mess charges. Candidates can choose between a global immersion option and a dissertation under a faculty or industry mentor.
|Fee component
|Amount
|Programme fee
|Rs 25,30,000 plus applicable taxes
|Dissertation option, without global immersion
|Rs 3,00,000
|Total fee without global immersion
|Rs 28,30,000 plus applicable taxes
|Optional global immersion
|Approximately Rs 10,00,000, at actual cost
|Total fee with global immersion
|Approximately Rs 35,30,000 plus applicable taxes
The institute has stated that the global immersion fee covers academic and accommodation expenses but excludes international travel and visa costs.