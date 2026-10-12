IIM Lucknow launches MBA in Family Business; first batch to begin in July 2027

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Family Business for business owners and the next generation of family enterprise leaders.
The two-year MBA in Family Business is designed to help participants learn the management capabilities required to carry forward family legacies, explore leadership qualities and build enterprises.
With six family business labs, conducted across the six trimesters, the programme will guide participants through enterprise diagnosis, vision and strategy, succession, leadership transition, innovation and venture investing.
As per the announcement by IIM Lucknow, the last date to apply for the MBA in Family Business programme Phase 1 is December 31, 2026, while for Phase 2 it is April 2, 2027. The first batch is scheduled to begin in July 2027.
Candidates who want to apply for the programme can submit their applications online through the official website of the institute, iiml.ac.in.
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This MBA programme will be delivered by IIM Lucknow in an on-campus modular format. Under this programme, participants will be required to visit the Noida campus once every month for approximately seven days.
The academic curriculum of MBA in Family Business includes core management disciplines such as Family Enterprise Foundations, Family Business Governance, Growth Strategies, Leadership in Family-Managed Businesses, Succession and Generational Transition, Regulatory Frameworks, and Strategic Venture Investing.
Through this programme, participants will also receive global immersion opportunities, visits to international family-run enterprises, simulations and case-based learning, in addition to select workshops that will allow parents, siblings and elders to engage in discussions on succession and governance.
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Candidates applying for this programme are required to check the eligibilty and other prerequisites from the online portal mentioned above before submitting their applications.
According to the institute, shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview to gauge their involvement in family businesses, leadership qualities and ability to apply their learnings in practice.