IIM Lucknow launches MBA in Family Business; first batch to begin in July 2027

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Family Business for business owners and the next generation of family enterprise leaders.

The two-year MBA in Family Business is designed to help participants learn the management capabilities required to carry forward family legacies, explore leadership qualities and build enterprises.

With six family business labs, conducted across the six trimesters, the programme will guide participants through enterprise diagnosis, vision and strategy, succession, leadership transition, innovation and venture investing.

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As per the announcement by IIM Lucknow, the last date to apply for the MBA in Family Business programme Phase 1 is December 31, 2026, while for Phase 2 it is April 2, 2027. The first batch is scheduled to begin in July 2027.