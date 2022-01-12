IIM Lucknow launches advanced management program in financial services and capital markets 

To strengthen professionals’ skillsets and understanding of financial services, IIM Lucknow and Imarticus Learning have launched an advanced management program in financial services and capital markets.

Designed by academicians at IIM Lucknow, the program will provide mid-level management professionals with in-depth domain exposure in corporate finance, valuation and modelling, equity research, investment banking, risk management, corporate banking, digital banking, treasury operations, and finTech.

The program will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets. Each of the course modules will have live virtual teaching and learners will also be given access to the campus immersion at IIM Lucknow twice – once at the beginning, and once at the end of the program.

The program will have IIM Lucknow delivering six modules, and Imarticus Learning providing 1 module in Fintech. Additionally, the program will include projects and stimulations, along with leadership masterclasses from leading business executives in the financial services domain.

The course will provide learners with peer networking opportunities with campus immersion and an executive alumni status of IIM Lucknow. The 6month-long course will have two batches per year with six days of campus immersion in total and will be targeted at high-performing mid-level and senior-level management professionals from the Financial Services sector in India and globally.