IIM Lucknow invites applications for Executive Programme in Strategic HR: Check details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is inviting applications for its Executive Programme in Strategic HR. The course has been developed by WileyNXT, an online executive education program partner from Wiley. The course is set to begin from April 16, 2022.

Candidates can register for this programme by March 30, 2022 and the course fee is Rs 1.49 lakhs, with addition to taxes.

It is a six-month experiential learning program that provides certification courses for HR professionals on integrating data and technology into the human resource function and helps business deliver impactful results to customers, organisations, employees and partners. The programme has been designed to accommodate practical and applied learning.

Through this course, enrolled candidates will get an opportunity to transfer acquired knowledge into practical application via means of case studies, projects and discussions.

Experts are aiming that this course can help aspiring executives looking forward to making a career in Strategic HRM or assuming senior management roles in line functions or HRM.

For this programme, candidates should be graduates in any discipline with 50 per cent or equivalent score in the highest qualification. It is also recommended that the candidates should have at least five years of work experience in business or human resource roles. An education specialisation in Human Resources and knowledge of programming and statistics is also recommended.