IIM Lucknow invites applications for executive programme in AI for business

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow invites applications for its Executive Program in AI for Business. The programme has been developed in association with WileyNXT. The programme will commence on September 4 in online mode.

Graduates from any UGC Recognized University with a minimum score of 50% can apply for the AI for Business program. On successful completion of the AI for Business program, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

The online AI certification program is designed for professionals interested in building for their employers AI products, services, or processes by leveraging data.

The Executive Program in AI for Business is a six-month long online AI certification programme suitable for professionals with two to three years of work experience who aspire to make a career in artificial intelligence or machine learning. The programme aims to equip learners with the right knowledge on utilizing efficient technology platforms, methodologies, and tools so they could help organizations build and implement AI-driven business strategies.