IIM Lucknow invites applications for executive programme in Artificial Intelligence for business

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has opened the application window for its executive programme in Artificial Intelligence for business. The programme is being offered in partnership with WileyNXT.

The ‘Executive Program in AI for Business’ is a six-month intensive learning programme with live online classes. It is suitable for data and techno-functional practitioners like product and project managers along with business department heads. The programme encompasses a holistic curriculum involving training on AI imperatives, architecture, platforms process methodology and developing Artificial Intelligence models and products.

VS Prakash Attili, Assistant Professor, Information Technology and Systems, IIM Lucknow said, “The world of future is going to be highly dominated by technology. It is important for professionals and learners today to acquaint themselves with the applications of advanced technologies. We will nurture professional managers with strong conceptual fundamentals and skills required to manage businesses of the future while giving them the vision to determine what the future will be.”

The next batch of the programme will commence on November 21. Early-stage professionals having at least five years of experience in business or product management roles, graduated in any discipline with 50 per cent or equivalent score in the highest qualification can apply.

On successful completion, participants will receive a joint certification from IIM-Lucknow and WileyNXT. For information on course curriculum and application process, candidates can visit wileynxt.com/iim-lucknow-wiley-executive-program-in-ai-for-business.

Philip Kisray, SVP and GM International Education, Wiley said, “Forbes estimates that by 2025, companies will spend INR 91,537 crore on building or buying AI products. It is a testimony to the increasing hegemony of AI in business decisions and strategy. Today, organisations are embroiled in a war of talent due to a lack of relevant skills in the existing workforce. The penetration of industry 4.0 technologies across industries calls for skilled talent and workforce prepared enough to meet the demands of the complex business dynamics.”