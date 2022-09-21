scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

IIM Lucknow invites applications for executive programme in strategic finance

The nine month long online certification programme will begin from October 14. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of WileyNXT– wileynxt.com or IIM Lucknow - Wiley Executive Program in Strategic Finance.

IIM Lucknow, IIMThe programme will commence on October 14 in online mode.

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow is inviting applications for the fourth cohort of its executive programme in strategic finance in association with WileyNXT. The nine-month-long online certification programme will begin on October 14. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of WileyNXT– wileynxt.com

Graduates with a minimum score of 50% can apply for the programme. At the time of joining the course, at least five years of work experience in a finance function is required. Upon successful completion of the programme, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

The programme will help in building strategic financial leadership skills for aspiring CFOs and professionals that would allow them to grow in a fast-evolving business landscape and navigate through a disruptive digital economy. The programme is facilitated by a mixed pedagogy including live lectures, case studies and capstone projects. It aims to help the candidates to master the key concepts in strategic finance and develop capabilities beyond traditional accounting and controllership functions.

According to the Pulse survey conducted by PwC, 48 per cent of CFOs plan to accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the next 12 months. And, according to another survey by the CFA institute, the global association of investment professionals, states that artificial intelligence and data visualization are amongst the top skills pursued by Indian professionals in the investment industry.

 

