IIM Lucknow invites applications for executive program in data driven product management 

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has announced the seventh cohort of Executive programme in Data Driven Product Management. The program is designed to prepare well-rounded Product Managers equipped with a thorough understanding of data analytics and design thinking.

The seventh batch of the Executive program in Data Driven Product Management will commence towards the end of February. Early-stage professionals with at least one year of experience and 50 per cent aggregate marks in graduation can apply. On successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate from IIM-Lucknow.

The programme has been developed in association with WileyNXT. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – iiml.ac.in

Dr. Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing, Ex-Dean, IIM Lucknow, said, “Data driven product management has a significant relevance across industries and sectors. India has been facing a shortage of quality talent in this domain for a long time now. This program offers a quality curriculum aligned with the industry requirements and will help train the best talent in the market.”