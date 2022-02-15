IIM Lucknow invites applications for executive program in data driven product management 

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
February 15, 2022 3:41:27 pm
iim lucknowInterested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website - iiml.ac.in (File)

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has announced the seventh cohort of Executive programme in Data Driven Product Management. The program is designed to prepare well-rounded Product Managers equipped with a thorough understanding of data analytics and design thinking.

The seventh batch of the Executive program in Data Driven Product Management will commence towards the end of February. Early-stage professionals with at least one year of experience and 50 per cent aggregate marks in graduation can apply. On successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate from IIM-Lucknow.

The programme has been developed in association with WileyNXT. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – iiml.ac.in

Dr. Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing, Ex-Dean, IIM Lucknow, said, “Data driven product management has a significant relevance across industries and sectors. India has been facing a shortage of quality talent in this domain for a long time now. This program offers a quality curriculum aligned with the industry requirements and will help train the best talent in the market.”

 

 

