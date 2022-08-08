IIM Lucknow introduces Chief Marketing Officer Programme for working professionals

August 8, 2022 5:33:00 pm
The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) is set to launch Chief Marketing Officer Programme in association with ed-tech platform Emeritus. The 10-month programme, as per IIM-L, will enable business leaders, aspiring and new CMOs to lead marketing innovation and business growth towards delivering higher ROI. Interested candidates can apply at iiml.ac.in
The programme will be delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a four-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus and will be taught by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty.
The classes will commence on September 30 and admissions will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The total fee of the course is Rs 4.11 lakh. Senior professionals and business leaders with over 10 years of work experience are eligible to apply for the programme.
As per the press note released by IIM Lucknow, the programme curriculum includes seven contemporary modules, a capstone project, real-world case studies, hands-on marketing strategy simulations and master classes from industry experts, which will enable learners to develop their proficiency in real-time, data-driven decision-making not just related to marketing but the overall corporate strategy.
On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status.
