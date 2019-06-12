IIM-Kozhikode launches one-year programme in business leadership

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode launched a one-year postgraduate management programme in business leadership. This full-time, residential course for which the application process will begin from June 14 and conclude on August 15. Based on the application, a shortlist will be released on August 30 and interviews of selected will be conducted in September. Interested can apply at iimk.ac.in.

Director of IIM-Kozhikode, Debashis Chatterjee said, “This leadership programme aims to systematically nurture and shape experienced minds into high potential leaders who are authentic, capable, multi-dimensional, and grounded in core values. The programme will transcend conventional management instruction and pedagogy to provide focused learning.”

He added, “Businesses, today, need leaders to sustain and thrive in a volatile, connected and non-linear world and this new offering is precisely aimed to fill this gap”

The institute claims that the programme will involve an innovative admission process, unique curriculum and pedagogy that combines diverse perspectives to provide holistic inputs. “The highlight of the programme would be the learning methods that would attempt to bring out true leadership potential of the candidates through personalized and reflective learning approaches,” said Chatterjee.

The Chairperson of the new programme, Prof. Venkataraman, who served in corporate leadership roles before taking up academics emphasized that “Finding ready leadership talent has become increasingly difficult. Large companies today expect their HR departments to play a strategic role in identifying high potential candidates within the organization early on and groom them for bigger roles towards developing a leadership pipeline. We would expect that corporations committed to the development of leaders who combine both professional and organizational values, would encourage and facilitate their select executives to apply to the programme and discover their leadership potential.”

The programme is likely to combine intensive in-class, inspiring off-campus and international components. The classes would commence in November 2019.