Wednesday, July 06, 2022

IIM Kozhikode launches ‘Centre for Climate Studies’

The centre will create and provide short-term training courses to produce climate ambassadors taking part in cooperative climate research initiatives through the Lakshadweep Studies programme and moving educational campuses toward carbon-neutrality among the other objectives. 

July 6, 2022 6:09:12 pm
IIM Kozhikode has also announced the Call for Papers from researches, academia and thought leaders worldwide for the special issue on CLIMATE which closes for submission on October 17, 2022.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has launched a ‘Centre for Climate Studies’. The CCS — which will be a Centre of Excellence at IIMK — will focus on Climate Leadership, Internationalisation and Management for policy Advancement, Technology and Enterprise (CLIMATE). 

IIM Kozhikode has also announced the call for papers from researchers, academia and thought leaders worldwide for the special issue on Climate which closes for submission on October 17, 2022. Submissions can be made on – journals.sagepub.com/home/ksm

Announcing the Centre for CLIMATE  studies, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said, “Climate change is an enormous challenge to which the international community, national policy makers and educational institutes need to proactively respond to. Research, technological innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership and environmental awareness will be the foundation on which the Centre will endeavour to make a meaningful contribution towards India’s goals on achieving carbon-neutrality by 2070.”

