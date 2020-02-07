IIM-Kozhikode to offer MBA in liberal studies and management

With this course, the institute aims to tap the demand for soft skills including creative and emotional intelligence. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) With this course, the institute aims to tap the demand for soft skills including creative and emotional intelligence. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has launched a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in Liberal Studies and Management (MBA-LSM). The institute claims to be the first IIM to offer an interlinking Liberal Studies and Management course as a two-year full-time programme. The applications for admissions have begun and will continue till March 31, 2020.

With this course, the institute aims to tap the demand for soft skills including creative and emotional intelligence. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode commented, “The scientific method of teaching and learning alone is not sufficient for preparing future managers. There is a dire need for an alternative form of management education. MBA-LSM is an initiative of IIM Kozhikode to equip future managers with an earnestness to deal with human beings effectively.”

MBA-LSM is a two-year (six-term) programme which will cover lessons from liberal studies and core management principles in the first year followed by advanced courses and electives in the second year. It also has a module on International and Rural Immersion that the participants need to engage within the second year. In the second year, students will have to submit a Master’s thesis. IIM Kozhikode also claims to provide assistance for internship and final placements.

Applicants must hold a duly recognised bachelor’s degree or post-graduate in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. They must possess a valid score in CAT 2019 or GRE or GMAT. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD category will get a relaxation of 5 per cent in the minimum mandated marks.

The online applications will be shortlisted and selected candidates will be called for the written ability test and personal interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, www.iimk.ac.in.

