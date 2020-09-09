IIM-Kozhikode offers new courses in AI, blockchain, and design

IIM Kozhikode campus

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is offering three executive programmes — advanced management certification in transforming customer experience with AI and design, advanced management certification in Blockchain and AI for fintech, and advanced management certification in services and supply chain transformation.

To offer these courses, the IIM has collaborated with WileyNXT. The two have collectively designed the courses targeted at the professionals in the domain of technology, data, marketing and supply chain. These programmes will offer a joint certification from both along with executive alumni status to the participants and will begin in January 2021.

The 8-month programme will also have various industry experts taking masterclasses to bring business context to the classroom. To be eligible for the courses candidates need to have at least two years of work experience. Interested can apply at wileynxt.com. To be selected for the course, candidates need to clear pre-assessment tests. The lectures will be delivered online, however, candidates will also have to visit the campus as part of immersion programmes. The fee for each course will be Rs 2 lakh.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-Kozhikode said “Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain have the ability to revolutionise the banking sector and strengthen security. The current crisis of COVID-19, combined with rising security and privacy issues, has intensified the need to foster 21st century skills to meet the emerging challenges of post-COVID world. We are delighted to collaborate with WileyNXT to launch this programme to help fulfill our goal of preparing our future workforce for Industry 4.0.”

