IIM Kozhikode’s new MBA batch sets a record: Two out of every three students are women

The 2026 batch setting a new record across the IIM system (Images via IIMK)

The latest MBA batch at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has rewritten a long-standing trend in management education. For the 2026-28 academic session, nearly two out of every three students admitted to the institute’s flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) are women. In a statement, the institute shared that this marks the highest female representation ever recorded in the history of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The institute inducted 599 students across its three full-time MBA programmes and 99 doctoral scholars during its inauguration ceremony for the new academic year.

Year, Batch Women Students 2013 (PGP-17) 54% 2021 Above 50% 2024 59% 2026 66%

IIM Kozhikode’s flagship PGP has seen a steady rise in women’s representation over the years