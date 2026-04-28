IIM Kozhikode launches ‘Uyare’ project to train women entrepreneurs in Kerala

The curriculum for the initiative has been designed to provide application-based learning using real-life scenarios and practical exercises.

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has launched the ‘Uyare’ project. The initiative is a research-led initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship among women associated with the Kudumbashree network. Kudumbashree is a masive, three-tiered community network in Kerala launched in 1997 to eradicate poverty through women’s empowerment, covering over 48 lakh women. According to the IIM Kozhikode, the project will also generate insights on the need for targeted training interventions and long-term support mechanisms for small-scale enterprises in rural and semi-urban areas.

The project was inaugurated on April 27, 2026, at the Migration Support Centre in Kozhikode. According to an official statement, the initiative will focus on building business and managerial skills among women entrepreneurs through structured training programmes. It is designed to support women entrepreneurs in improving operational efficiency and compliance with regulatory requirements. It also seeks to build capacity for sustained business growth at the local level.