IIM Kozhikode launches ‘Uyare’ project to train women entrepreneurs in Kerala

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has launched the ‘Uyare’ project. The initiative is a research-led initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship among women associated with the Kudumbashree network. Kudumbashree is a masive, three-tiered community network in Kerala launched in 1997 to eradicate poverty through women’s empowerment, covering over 48 lakh women. According to the IIM Kozhikode, the project will also generate insights on the need for targeted training interventions and long-term support mechanisms for small-scale enterprises in rural and semi-urban areas.
The project was inaugurated on April 27, 2026, at the Migration Support Centre in Kozhikode. According to an official statement, the initiative will focus on building business and managerial skills among women entrepreneurs through structured training programmes. It is designed to support women entrepreneurs in improving operational efficiency and compliance with regulatory requirements. It also seeks to build capacity for sustained business growth at the local level.
Under the project, around 700 women entrepreneurs will be trained across 40 Gram Panchayats in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts between April and June 2026. The training will be conducted at the Gram Panchayat level to ensure accessibility and participation from local communities. Each programme will run for two days and will focus on practical business learning. The sessions will be implemented by the Entrepreneurship Development Society, which has conducted capacity-building programmes for trainers in collaboration with the IIM Kozhikode research team.
The training programme is structured around five key modules: business aspirations, working capital management, access to markets and credit, digital marketing, and legal and regulatory compliance.
According to the IIM Kozhikode, the curriculum has been designed to provide application-based learning using real-life scenarios and practical exercises. Participants will be provided with a training kit that includes an activity book and a handbook. The activity book contains exercises to help participants apply business concepts, while the handbook offers guidelines on managing and expanding small enterprises.
The project is supported by Manappuram Foundation and facilitated by the District Collector’s Office along with the Kudumbashree District Mission. The District Industries Centre is also involved in supporting the initiative.
According to IIM Kozhikode, the programme aims to improve business practices, enhance access to formal credit systems and strengthen participation in digital marketplaces.