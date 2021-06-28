IIM Kozhikode launches new HR management course 

Stretched over a period of 5-months, this course is developed and taught by experienced faculty at IIMK. File.

IIM Kozhikode, in partnership with e-learning platform upGrad, has launched the professional certificate programme in HR management and analytics. The course is for individuals who want to build a meaningful career in the HR domain. This marks the second edition after the launch of professional certification in data science for business decision-making in March, this year.

Stretched over a period of five-months, this course is developed and taught by experienced faculty at IIM-K and will enhance one’s knowledge around key concepts of HR and application of quantitative analysis to understand trends and outcomes of Human Resource data.

The course also offers a mix of synchronous and asynchronous techniques to make learning easier for working professionals with a total of 120 hours of learning content and promotes a case study-based teaching approach. With a minimum of a bachelor’s degree along with 2-years of work experience or a master’s degree, any learner/professional can enroll for the course.

Commenting on the launch of the new course, Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder, upGrad, said, “We are building a concrete course portfolio to deliver quality online learning at our learners’ doorsteps and our partnership with IIM Kozhikode for another course, bears the testimony.”

Professor T. N. Krishnan, IIM Kozhikode further added, “The program would be helpful to develop perspectives, concepts, and skills for better appreciation of the HR domain and the use of analytics in decision making. Presented in a capsule form, the course focuses on developing applied knowledge and uses tools and frameworks to augment the existing capabilities of both experienced HR professionals as also those who would be relatively new to the field.“

Additionally, upGrad has recently listed two new IIT Delhi’s Weekend Live programs: a) executive management programme in strategic innovation, digital marketing, and business analytics, and b) advanced certificate programme in machine learning, for working professionals with upGrad being the service provider.

A recent LinkedIn’s ‘Jobs on the rise in 2021 India report suggests that Human Resource roles have come forth as one of the most pertinent job trends that have emerged in India as a result of the pandemic.