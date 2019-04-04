IIM-Kozhikode launches new doctoral programme in Management for working executives

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has launched a new doctoral programme, PhD in Management (Practice Track), for working executives with at least eight years of experience, claimed to be the first of its kind in India. In this programme, the executives can work towards a doctoral degree while remaining in their jobs. Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said “This is the first time in India that we are defining a PhD in the form of a practice track. It is an idea whose time has come.”

While you are in the job you can bring real life problems to your doctoral research for investigation and discover the solutions with the kind of clarity that only a deeply embedded knowledge system can bring,” an IIM-K press release quoted him as having said. Prof Rudra Sensarma, Dean (Research), called the programme as unique on account of its flexibility in scheduling that is designed to accommodate the busy work life of an executive.

“The entire programme can be completed in 3-5 years and successful PhDs can expect to make meaningful contributions to industry best practices or even seek a shift in career to teaching and research.”

Prof Kausik Gangopadhyay, Chair of the doctoral programmes, said the programme allows research specialisation in not just conventional management areas such as economics, finance or strategy but also interdisciplinary or sectoral specialisations such as in banking, manufacturing, sports or tourism as per the participant’s choice of research area.

The last date for online submission of applications on the Institute’s website is June 5 this year, the release said.