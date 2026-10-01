IIM Kozhikode launches its flagship DeepTech incubation programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has introduced a DeepTech incubation programme named DEEP LEAP, which is aimed at accelerating high-potential technology ventures across the country. The institute’s innovation hub, IIMK Live, has announced the programme in partnership with Walmart Global Tech as its founding industry partner.
According to a statement from IIM Kozhikode, all DeepTech startups across the country that are developing technologies in areas such as AI/ML, quantum computing, robotics and autonomous systems, SpaceTech, aerospace, semiconductors and photonics are eligible to apply for this programme.
Deep Leap is backed by a proposed outlay of Rs 2.89 crore, including Rs 1.5 crore in seed funding for selected startups.
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The programme is primarily focused on startups that have attained the Prototype or Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage, with an emphasis on emerging technology domains such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, Robotics and Autonomous Systems, SpaceTech, Aerospace, Semiconductors and Photonics.
Under this programme, the institute’s innovation hub will engage with 1,500 startups, of which 50 startups will be selected for a 12-month incubation and acceleration programme.
Shortlisted start-ups will receive mentoring and support in fields such as business strategy, go-IITs, IIMs see more women joining than ever as placements and salary packages rise
to-market planning, product validation and investor readiness. It will also provide them with an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and investors.
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The programme will culminate in a Demo Day where participating ventures will be able to showcase their innovations to a pool of investors and industry leaders.
Through this programme, IIM Kozhikode seeks to strengthen the country’s DeepTech innovation ecosystem by assisting promising startups in accessing structured incubation, expert mentorship, industry connections, investor readiness support and opportunities for business growth.