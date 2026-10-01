IIM Kozhikode launches its flagship DeepTech incubation programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has introduced a DeepTech incubation programme named DEEP LEAP, which is aimed at accelerating high-potential technology ventures across the country. The institute’s innovation hub, IIMK Live, has announced the programme in partnership with Walmart Global Tech as its founding industry partner.

According to a statement from IIM Kozhikode, all DeepTech startups across the country that are developing technologies in areas such as AI/ML, quantum computing, robotics and autonomous systems, SpaceTech, aerospace, semiconductors and photonics are eligible to apply for this programme.

Deep Leap is backed by a proposed outlay of Rs 2.89 crore, including Rs 1.5 crore in seed funding for selected startups.