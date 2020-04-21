IIM-Kozhikode launches interactive digital platform for entrepreneurs

LiveBuzz invites blog posts from innovators and start-up founders that are first-hand accounts of their innovations and experiences. Representational image/ gettyimages.in LiveBuzz invites blog posts from innovators and start-up founders that are first-hand accounts of their innovations and experiences. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Kozhikode) has launched a digital platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to share their innovations and engage with other interested stakeholders. As per the press release, the blogging platform, ‘LiveBuzz -Startup Digital Diaries’ commenced its journey today to commemorate World Creativity and Innovation Day.

“IIM Kozhikode is dedicated to ideas, insights and innovation. In tune with the sentiments of the World Creativity and Innovation Day, this platform is dedicated to inspire people who get to see, through the startup stories, how creativity and innovation can solve global problems.” “The institute has always been working to emerge as a place for global idea owners to engage and bring new knowledge that makes impact on the society and economy,” Director Professor Debashis Chatterjee said.

“Aligned to our academic values, LiveBuzz, too, is designed to be an open, interactive platform for innovator-entrepreneur to share their ideas and emotions to wider audience without barriers,” he added.

LiveBuzz invites blog posts from innovators and start-up founders that are first-hand accounts of their innovations and experiences. Unlike any traditional online publication, it leverages the social technology and aims to be an interactive platform beyond providing inspiration.

The blog posts are authored by founders themselves and are presented in two sections viz., VENTURE BUZZ – stories and events related to start-up journeys targeted at anyone who has interest in the innovations and impact; and FOUNDER BUZZ – personal experiences and events related to founder journeys targeted at anyone who has interest in emotions and experiences.

Webtile feature of LiveBuzz platform is developed by Gettrix Techservices LLP, which also gets launched today through this platform. The institute and its centre, LIVE plan to aggressively use all their network resources to make it a popular platform among a wide range of stakeholders including investors, academics, technology experts, policy makers, corporates, startup enthusiasts, students, media and other publics interested in innovation-led entrepreneurship.

