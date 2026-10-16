IIM Kozhikode launches 2-year global MBA with Accenture, intake from 2027

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) will launch a two-year Global MBA programme in collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage in March 2027. The programme will combine management education with technology, leadership and global business, and is aimed at working professionals, executives and entrepreneurs across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe.

The programme will comprise approximately 650 learning hours across four semesters, with a mix of online classes, campus-based learning and international workshops. It will be delivered through IIM Kozhikode’s Urban Learning Centre in Kochi, Kerala, and will draw on the institute’s faculty, industry practitioners and subject-matter experts.

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The collaboration is intended to connect management education with industry requirements, particularly as businesses incorporate emerging technologies and adapt their operations. The curriculum will include case studies, projects and immersive learning experiences to help participants apply management concepts to business challenges.

On completion, participants will receive an MBA degree from IIM Kozhikode and become part of the institute’s alumni network, according to an official statement.

Programme structure and duration

The Global MBA will run for two years and cover four semesters, with approximately 650 hours of learning. The format combines online instruction with campus-based sessions and international workshops across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe.

The programme is designed for professionals who are already working, allowing them to engage with management education alongside their professional responsibilities. Its stated areas of focus include management, leadership, business transformation and emerging technologies.

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Participants will learn through projects and case studies that connect academic frameworks with business situations. Industry leaders and practitioners will also contribute to the learning process, providing exposure to business practices across sectors and markets.

However, the institute’s announcement does not specify the programme’s tuition fee, admission eligibility, application deadline, selection process or the exact schedule for campus sessions and international workshops. Details on these aspects would be required for prospective applicants to assess the programme’s cost and suitability.

Wider collaboration between IIM Kozhikode and Accenture

The Global MBA is the first initiative under a multi-year strategic collaboration between IIM Kozhikode and Accenture LearnVantage, the institute has said. The partnership will cover four areas: global learning programmes, talent and leadership development, industry-integrated learning, and research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

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The two organisations plan to develop learning programmes that combine academic instruction with international perspectives and industry applications. The talent and leadership development component will focus on building capabilities relevant to changing business requirements, while industry-integrated learning will involve live projects, practitioner engagement and links with innovation ecosystems.

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The research and entrepreneurship component will focus on emerging business and societal challenges. The broader collaboration is intended to connect management education, industry experience and research, beyond the launch of the Global MBA.

For prospective students, the programme’s principal features are its two-year duration, approximately 650 learning hours, blended delivery format and international workshops. Applicants will need to wait for further details on fees, admissions and the semester-wise curriculum before making decisions about enrolment.