IIM-Kozhikode launches four new certificate programmes

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced the launch of four certificate programmes in the fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management. The programmes will be offered in partnership with ed-tech platform Coursera.

Each programme is designed as a 6-8 month-long graduate-level offering which will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.

The four advance certificate programmes include – Business Management, Strategic Management, Marketing Strategy and Product Management. One of the features of these programmes will be the flexibility afforded to the participants by a judicious mix of synchronous and asynchronous content. In each programme, candidates will engage with and be exposed to dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “As the field of education transforms dramatically in a post-pandemic world, the partnership will provide great value to our domestic and global audiences. Together, we will introduce learners to new and refreshing perspectives as we pursue our motto of globalising Indian thought and nurturing value-driven, fair-minded individuals.”

Meanwhile, IIM Kozhikode has on Monday launched a professional certificate programme in HR management and analytics. The course is for individuals who want to build a meaningful career in the HR domain. The institute has partnered with e-learning platform upGrad.

The institute had recently announced the ‘Scholars For the Future 2021’ award programme for early-stage doctoral students (PhD) in the management category from the institutes/universities ranked in the NIRF rankings.