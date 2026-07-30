IIM Kozhikode launches a 20-week executive programme in Product Innovation with AI and Agentic AI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has introduced a new executive programme keeping the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the product management field in view. This executive programme has been introduced by the institute for professionals seeking to develop the skills required to build AI-powered products and lead innovation in an AI-first world.

The new executive programme in Product Innovation with AI & Agentic AI is a 20-week course designed especially to help working professionals transition from using ordinary AI tools to developing AI-native products. The academic curriculum of the executive programme covers the complete AI product lifecycle, including opportunity discovery, customer insights, rapid prototyping, deployment, optimisation, and scaling.