IIM Kozhikode launches a 20-week executive programme in Product Innovation with AI and Agentic AI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has introduced a new executive programme keeping the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the product management field in view. This executive programme has been introduced by the institute for professionals seeking to develop the skills required to build AI-powered products and lead innovation in an AI-first world.
The new executive programme in Product Innovation with AI & Agentic AI is a 20-week course designed especially to help working professionals transition from using ordinary AI tools to developing AI-native products. The academic curriculum of the executive programme covers the complete AI product lifecycle, including opportunity discovery, customer insights, rapid prototyping, deployment, optimisation, and scaling.
The programme will be led by IIM Kozhikode, with additional insights from industry practitioners who are actively working on AI-driven products. The institute will conduct four live masterclasses delivered by industry experts on topics such as AI-native product innovation, human-AI interaction design, agentic systems, and the future of AI-powered product development.
Candidates will work on five applied mini projects and a capstone project that will help them learn the nuances of AI opportunity identification, customer validation, prototyping, experimentation, agentic workflow design, and deployment-ready product development. The programme will provide exposure to more than 20 industrial AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Claude, Figma, Uizard, n8n, Mixpanel, Amplitude, Miro, Notion, Jira, and Google Looker Studio.
All the participants who complete the executive programme will be awarded an IIM Kozhikode certificate. Candidates can also opt for an optional one-day campus immersion at an added cost, which will provide them opportunities for networking and academic engagement.
Candidates enrolled under this programme will learn how AI is used to redefine product strategy, business models, user experience, agile development, data strategy, and autonomous workflows, along with working on the skills required to build useful products for an AI-first world.
IIM Kozhikode launched this executive programme amid rapid AI utilization across various industries. As per the McKinsey State of AI Report 2025, 88% of companies have now inculcated the use of AI in at least one business operation. The percentage has increased from 55%, which was reported in the previous year. Growing at the same pace, 51% of AI product teams are now working on the development of agentic AI products in 2026, more than double the 21% reported in 2024, as stated in the Forrester 2026 and Figma AI Report 2025.