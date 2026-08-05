IIM Kozhikode, Bloomberg launch Finance Lab for hands-on market learning

The Indian Institutes of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and Bloomberg have inaugurated a Bloomberg Finance Lab equipped with 12 terminals to give students hands-on exposure to global financial markets. The lab provides access to industry-leading data, analytics, and market intelligence tools, helping students strengthen their practical market skills and make informed, evidence-based decisions.
With the inauguration of the Bloomberg Finance Lab, IIM Kozhikode joins more than 1,200 educational institutions worldwide that use Bloomberg’s technology as part of their curriculum to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry exposure. The Bloomberg Terminal provides real-time and historical market data, news and analytics, enabling business and finance students to develop a deeper understanding of financial markets and make better-informed investment decisions.
As part of its efforts to align classroom learning with the demands of an evolving global economy, IIM Kozhikode has integrated the Bloomberg Finance Lab into its teaching and research environment. The facility will allow students to gain practical experience with professional-grade financial tools and access information and analytics available through Bloomberg and the Thomson Reuters database.
IIM Kozhikode Director Professor Debashis Chatterjee said the initiative would catalyze developing students’ analytical capabilities, technological proficiency and global outlook. He added that these skills would help students keep pace with the rapidly evolving finance and investment sector.
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The collaborating partner, Bloomberg for Education, assists a global network of academic institutions with technology solutions, a range of bespoke finance-focused certificate programs, and access to the global platform of educational tools and resources. As announced by the Head of Bloomberg for Education, James Coyle, the finance lab would include the Bloomberg Certificate program (BCER), which can provide students an extra advantage in their studies and help them gain exposure to the financial services workforce.