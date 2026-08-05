IIM Kozhikode, Bloomberg launch Finance Lab for hands-on market learning

The Indian Institutes of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and Bloomberg have inaugurated a Bloomberg Finance Lab equipped with 12 terminals to give students hands-on exposure to global financial markets. The lab provides access to industry-leading data, analytics, and market intelligence tools, helping students strengthen their practical market skills and make informed, evidence-based decisions.

With the inauguration of the Bloomberg Finance Lab, IIM Kozhikode joins more than 1,200 educational institutions worldwide that use Bloomberg’s technology as part of their curriculum to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry exposure. The Bloomberg Terminal provides real-time and historical market data, news and analytics, enabling business and finance students to develop a deeper understanding of financial markets and make better-informed investment decisions.