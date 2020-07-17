IIM-Kozhikode incubated start-up develops wearable gadget to implement social distancing

Veli Band wearable device created by IIM-Kozhikode incubated start-up Veli Band wearable device created by IIM-Kozhikode incubated start-up

Even as the world will come back to normal, however, maintaining social distancing is and will going to be the new normal. To ensure it is maintained, a start-up incubated by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has come up with a wearable device ‘Veli Band’.

It uses location and contact tracing which can help organisations comply with social distancing norms during the current pandemic situation. The Veli Band momentarily vibrates, sounds buzzer, and flashes LED simultaneously to notify wearers that another band is within three feet or one-meter radius.

This wearable device has been developed by Qual5 India – a female-led startup. The device to be worn on the wrist can anonymously keep track of interactions with other devices and thus not only help in maintaining a safer workplace but also aid in tracking employee movements in real-time.

Veli band is omnidirectional, comes with a rechargeable battery, and uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology for detection. The startup had also recently bagged Rs 25 lakh funding under the MRPL IIMK LIVE Seed support assistance program, the IIM claims.

Kiranmayee Mallepaddi and Srinivasan Arumugam, co-founders at Qual5, shared that what makes Veli Band provides information on which bands/employees have violated the set norms, as this information can help in contact tracing if need be in COVID-19 positive scenarios. The data can also be used to monitor crowded areas to take necessary precautionary actions.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-Kozhikode said “As of today, India is now the third most COVID-19 affected country in the world. It is apparent that we will have to live with these situations till there is an effective vaccine in the market. Businesses and organizations cannot remain stagnant with this uncertainty, they need to keep hustling. IIM-K has always been at the forefront of supporting women in business. Veli band is an example of women emerging not just as business leaders and founders but also as innovators if the appropriate opportunity and support are provided by institutions and society at large. ”

