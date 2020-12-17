IIM-Kozhikode EPGP programme witnesses 40% spike in admissions

A total of 501 candidates took admissions in the EPGP programme this year

IIM-Kozhikode EPGP admissions 2020: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has witnessed a spike of close to 40 per cent in admissions to the Executive Post Graduate Programme. A total of 501 candidates took admissions in the EPGP programme this year, with 60 students from the second batch of one year-full time Post-Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL).

According to the institute, the batch has diverse representation with 30 per cent presence of women students in PGP-BL programme and the experience of the candidates varied from 3 to 36 years. The classes will be conducted online.

READ | IIM-Kozhikode completes summer internship, highest stipend at Rs 3.2 lakh

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management is a two-year master’s programme in management offered on Interactive Learning (IL) platform. The PGP-BL is a one-year, full-time, residential programme that will consist of integral elements, a global immersion module, constant industry engagement and placement assistance. The course will be completed in a maximum duration of 9 weeks.

Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “Leadership in the corporate world is not just about leading a group of people but evolving one-self by imbibing the timeless values of authenticity, sustainability and wholeness.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd