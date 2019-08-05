IIM-Kozhikode’s curriculum is now ‘contemporary’, with research, new-age courses

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode‘s flagship PGP programme will now offer ‘contemporary’ courses as part of the curriculum of its regular degree. While digital economy and data analysis will be introduced in the first year, in the second year, research will be made compulsory.

Advertising

The new courses include sustainability in business, design thinking, and business model for the digital economy. There have been several structural changes, for instance, the standard course of quantitative analysis now also has a component of analytics. “Some of these courses were earlier available in the form of electives, but we have realised that all students need to be exposed to these. The curriculum has been broadened to be introduced in the second year of the PGP programme,” informed Keyoor Purani, associate professor at IIM-K and member of the curriculum review committee.

Read| CAT notification 2019: Registrations from August 7

Traditionally, while classes may not prepare students to apply their learning to real life, a newly introduced ‘immersive leadership track’ approach will challenge students to solve projects using their conceptual knowledge, explained Purani. These projects will be introduced in the second year of the course.

To boost research and self-exploration, the institute will ask students to visualise solutions to potential bottlenecks and identify areas for growth. “For all five terms of the course, students are given problems and asked to find solutions. In this immersive programme, students have to research and find how they can impact an ongoing business. This is similar to PhD level research where students have to think ahead. This can result in anything from a book to a start-up idea to a video blog,” pointed out Purani.

In video| Chandrayan 2 sends images of earth

Advertising

The immersive track leadership programme is exclusive to IIM-Kozhikode and will constitute for six credits in the entire course. The aim, said the institute, is to enable students to work in a real-life situation where they will have to find solutions to boost their business even when there are no bottlenecks.

Read| EWS quota worsens JNU hostel crises: 10 students in one dorm without cooler, cupboards

In the first year, the names of several other courses have been changed and the teaching approach, said Purani, has been improvised to make it more ‘contemporary’.

The new curriculum will be implemented from this year and the programme will be reviewed every couple of years, according to the institute. A committee consisting of experts has been formed to bring about the revisions.