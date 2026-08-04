IIM Kozhikode’s BMS batch sees 59% women representation, 56% students from Commerce stream

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) on Monday welcomed the second batch of students pursuing the four-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) (Honours with Research) programme for the 2026-27 academic session. The second BMS batch has recorded 59% representation of women, with IIM Kozhikode admitting 120 students this year — 71 women and 49 men.
The new batch also reflects diverse academic backgrounds, with around 56% of students coming from the Commerce stream, 39% from Science, and the remaining students from Arts and other streams.
According to the institute, the second batch has students from 18 Indian states and Union Territories. Maharashtra has the highest representation, with 19 students admitted to the 2026-27 batch, followed by Telangana with 18 students and Kerala with 12. Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have 11 students each.
The Bachelor of Management Studies (Honours with Research) is the first full-time undergraduate programme introduced by any of India’s top three IIMs. The programme is delivered at IIM Kozhikode’s newly inaugurated Urban Learning Centre in Kochi.
The four-year programme combines management studies with interdisciplinary learning and is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in a globally connected and evolving business environment.
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Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the four-year programme offers a Major in Management along with stackable Minors in fields such as Economics and Public Policy, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Psychology and Behavioural Sciences, Finance and Big Data, Liberal Studies, and other emerging disciplines.
Students will also have access to international exchange programmes, research opportunities, industry internships, and career support through IIM Kozhikode’s Corporate Access Readiness and Engagement (CARE) initiative.