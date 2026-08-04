IIM Kozhikode’s BMS batch sees 59% women representation, 56% students from Commerce stream

The second batch of BMS UG programme has started (Photo: IIM Kozhikode)

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) on Monday welcomed the second batch of students pursuing the four-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) (Honours with Research) programme for the 2026-27 academic session. The second BMS batch has recorded 59% representation of women, with IIM Kozhikode admitting 120 students this year — 71 women and 49 men.

The new batch also reflects diverse academic backgrounds, with around 56% of students coming from the Commerce stream, 39% from Science, and the remaining students from Arts and other streams.

According to the institute, the second batch has students from 18 Indian states and Union Territories. Maharashtra has the highest representation, with 19 students admitted to the 2026-27 batch, followed by Telangana with 18 students and Kerala with 12. Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have 11 students each.