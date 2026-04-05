IIM Kozhikode confers degrees to 1,432 students across various programmes at 28th convocation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode held its 28th annual convocation on April 4, where a total of 1,432 students were awarded degrees across eight academic programmes. The ceremony took place on campus in Kozhikode and marked the completion of studies for students from management and doctoral courses.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel, attended the event as the chief guest. The function was presided over by V P Nandakumar, acting chairperson of the institute’s Board of Governors, and was also attended by director Debashis Chatterjee.

Out of the total graduating students, 1,395 were awarded MBA degrees across multiple programmes at IIM-K. The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) had 488 students graduating, while 62 students completed the PGP in Business Leadership. Another 53 students graduated from PGP Finance and 54 from PGP in Liberal Studies and Management. In addition, two batches of executive programmes were included, with 581 students from the Executive PGP at the main campus and 157 students from the Kochi campus receiving their degrees.