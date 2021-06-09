IIM-Kozhikode announces scholars for future awards for early stage PhD students 

The last date to submit entries for the award programme is July 15. File

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has announced scholars for future 2021 award programme for early stage doctoral students (PhD) in management category from the institutes/universities ranked in the NIRF rankings.

The award program is the brainchild of IIMK’s current Director, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee and invites futuristic and innovative research proposals on selected themes from students pursuing PhD or an equivalent programme (enrolled after June 2019). The programme not only offers cash incentives (Rs 1.5 lakh each to the top three research papers) but will also see the winners receiving expert mentorship from renowned faculty from IIMK and the opportunity to publish/present their paper in a journal and top IIMK conferences.

Read | IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL batch registers 100% placement

Announcing the launch, Prof Chatterjee shared “For this award programme we are inviting futuristic research proposals with deep contextual reference to India. We are flexible to any business theme other than in the list which addresses key priorities of India with exceptional research potential.”

Candidates who are currently pursuing full time PhD from an institute/university that has secured NIRF rank in 2018/2019/2020, are eligible to apply for the award programme. The total cash prize for the Award Programmes is Rs 4.5 lakh.

The last date to submit entries for the award programme is July 15 and the ‘IIMK scholars for future’ winners will be announced in the week leading to IIMK’s foundation day celebration on August 21. The complete details of the eligibility criteria, themes of submission for interested candidates is available on: iimk.ac.in.