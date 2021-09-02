IIM Kozhikode announces supernumerary MBA seats for international candidates

IIM Kozhikode has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students in three full-time MBA programmes. The seats have been announced for the flagship MBA – Postgraduate Programme (PGP) and two other latest offerings – Postgraduate Programme in Finance (PGP-F) and Postgraduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP LSM).

Eligible international candidates include Indian nationals residing outside India or foreign nationals with a valid passport or travel documents residing outside India.

IIM Kozhikode is also introducing a special scholarship scheme that earmarks three grants for every 10 students, enrolled through this drive. Admission to the supernumerary seats will be for candidates with a graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline (with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA) and will be through valid CAT/GRE/GMAT scores along with TOEFL.

The process for admission will be completed in two academic cycles closing on September 15, 2021, and March 15, 2022. The application fee is $10 and will be waived for all those who have Study-in-India registration. Candidates can check all the details at iimk.ac.in/academics/pgp/internationaladmission.php.

The total fee for the two-year programme has been set at $30,000 and the enrolling candidates will have all-resource access permissible stay in the campus including joining the international exchange programme, as for the in-country PGP (MBA) students. Scholarships to eligible candidates will be granted by the respective committee of the institute, considering their past academic record, interview performance, their academic progress and overall conduct in the institute.