Friday, Mar 03, 2023
IIM Kozhikode achieves 100 % placements for PGP programme, highest package at Rs 67 lakh

As per the release, the mean salary for the graduating batch stands at Rs 31.02 lakh, while the median is at Rs 27 lakh.

IIM Kozhikode placementsThe placements drive witnessed a total of 559 offers rolled out by 123 recruiters. File.
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode recorded 100 per cent placement for its two-year PGP programmes. The placements drive witnessed a total of 559 offers rolled out by 123 recruiters.

As per the release, the mean salary for the graduating batch stands at Rs 31.02 lakh, while the median is at Rs 27 lakh. The highest salary package offered is Rs 67.02 lakh by a company from the IT sector. The average for the top 10 percentile stands at Rs 55.2 lakh an increase of over 4 per cent over last year.

Around 33 per cent of total offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season while 26 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector, which is a 73 per cent increase from last year, the institute claims.

The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to 59 total offers from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters. Some of the major recruiters included – Bank of America, J P Morgan, Delloite, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, and PepsiCo among others. 

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 16:58 IST
