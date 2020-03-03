IIM Kashipur to train Madrasa teachers

One of the major aim of the programme is interfaith dialogues (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / Representational image) One of the major aim of the programme is interfaith dialogues (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kashipur has launched a two-week Madrasa teacher training programme with an aim to connect madrasas across India with mainstream education. The institute in a written statement said that this programme “in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of Muslim youths to hold the Quran in one hand and computer in the other.”

The programme, claims IIM, has three major goals — (i) standardisation of the pedagogy, managerial; (ii) leadership skills and (iii) interfaith dialogue. It aims to incorporate within the existing madrasa system the latest principles of general education and value systems of mainstream education. The programme is sponsored by Maulana Azad Education Foundation, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Prof Baharul Islam, Dean (Academics) at IIM Kashipur has earlier launched a similar programme in Northeast India. The programme will be attended by around 50 participants from north and central India in the first phase. It will be followed by a second phase of training at IIM Kashipur where the trainees will come back with improvised plans and programmes for development of their respective madrasas and seek help in project management from the institute.

Director IIM Kashipur, Kulbhushan Balooni, commented “This programme is just a new beginning to introduce modern educational approaches in the madrasa system so we can learn from each other and deliver educational services in a more professional way in these institutions.”

Prof Sajid Jamal from Faculty of Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) highlighted the importance of madrasa education system in India and stressed that the madrasas have played a vital role in spreading basic education among the down-trodden segments of Muslim society.

