IIM-Kashipur registers 100% placement, BFSI sector dominates

IIM-Kashipur summer placement: Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur has completed its 2018-19 summer placement process. The institute registered 100 percent placements for the eigth consecutive year. Students were placed across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, healthcare, advertising, technology, manufacturing, operations, e-Commerce, retail, etc.

A total of 82 companies participated in the process offering 235 positions to 233 students who applied for summer internships through the institute. The highest stipend was Rs 460,000. The average stipend for the season was Rs 61,062 with the top 10 percentile students getting an average stipend of Rs 1,70,086.

“We are thankful to all the companies for choosing IIM Kashipur as their preferred destination for campus recruitment. We had an exemplar placement season this year. We are looking forward to continuing association with the corporate sector at different platforms ranging from the administration to the academia.” said Dr. K N Badhani, Director, IIM Kashipur.

BFSI sector continued to be the dominant player in recruitment with renowned firms like ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, TATA Capital, RBI, HDFC Bank, Muthoot Group, Yes Bank, Angel Broking, Rubique, SIDBI, Bajaj Finserv, etc. offering lucrative roles to students across the domains of Marketing, Finance, Retail, Operations and HR.

The institute also saw a large number of roles in the Analytics field offered by organizations like Sutherland, Mindtree, L&T Technology Services, Elastic Run, Droom, etc.

Major brands like Cinepolis, BPCL, JSPL, Indiabulls Homeloans, Edelweiss, Microland, Deloitte, Tata Motors, Ashok Piramal Group, Berger Paints, Usha International, Hero Motocorp, Shree Cements, Indiamart, Byjus, Jaipur Rugs, Sleepwell, Srijan, Aegis Global, etc. also participated in the recruitment process offering students internship across multiple domains.

37 first time recruiters including prominent organizations like Google, Microland, Mondelez, Tata Chemicals, DMI Finance, Oberoi Group, Bank of Baroda, MakeMyTrip, The Other Circle, Anarock, 4Tigo, ScoopWhoop, IIMJobs, etc. Participated in this year’s placement season.

“The institute has recorded a significant percentage increase in placement statistics both in terms of new recruiters and the diversity of companies. This placement season was a testimony to the belief of recruiters in the students of our institute.” said Dr. Kunal Ganguly, Chairperson Placements, IIM Kashipur.