IIM-Kashipur invites entries for toy design competition 

The Ministry of Education and DIC, IIM Kashipur invites applications for a toy design competition — Toy Tales 2021. It is conceptualised to challenge creative minds to develop unique toys and games based on our civilisation, history, and culture. The last date for registration is August 31.

The competition covers several themes like environment, fitness and sport , artificial intelligence and machine learning, Indian heritage, culture, mythology, history, ethos, technology, and ethnicity catering to different age groups.

The winner of Toy Tales 2021 will get prizes worth Rs 21,000.

Design Innovation Centre (DIC) ‘NAVAASHAY’ is one of the twenty DICs being set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), now MoE Government of India under the national initiative for setting up of Design Innovation Centre. The centre aims to develop a design and innovation culture in the Institute by primarily addressing the problems of the North-West Himalayan region and other national priority areas.

Interested candidates can submit their entries at dic@iimkashipur.ac.in. The design should be submitted as a single design file (jpg/pdf) maximum two pages with a brief description of the working and dimensions of the toy. For team entries, the team size should be between 2-4 members. There is no registration fee to participate in the competition. The final submission can be made by October 15.