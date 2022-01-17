IIM Kashipur invites applications for PhD admissions for academic session 2021-22

January 17, 2022 12:53:46 pm
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is inviting applications for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees for the academic session 2021-22. Candidates can submit their applications by January 31, 2022.
The IIMB test is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2022, at test centres in Bangalore, Kozhikode and Kashipur. The personal interview (online/ offline) is tentatively scheduled to be held at IIM Kashipur on April 11, 2022.
The areas of specialisation include business communication, economics, finance and accounting, information technology and systems, marketing, operations management and decision sciences, organizational behaviour and human resource management and public policy.
The programme consists of three stages: coursework, comprehensive exam and viva voce and thesis work. Upon joining the programme, scholars will go through coursework in 6 terms spread across 2 academic years.
Coursework for all nine areas has been recommended under the guidance of experienced and learned academicians.
The recommended course structure provides inputs related to the foundations of management research, understanding and use of different methodologies, discipline-related theory and research, advanced electives, research from allied areas (to motivate interdisciplinary research), academic writing, teaching training modules and workshops.
