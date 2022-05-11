IIM-K, NCW collaborate to launch courses for women entrepreneurs

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has joined forces with National Commission for Women (NCW) to offer opportunities to women entrepreneurs of India. Interested candidates can visit the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in — to apply for these courses.

Under this partnership, women will be given an opportunity to undergo professional training to launch their entrepreneurial career as well as a chance for existing women entrepreneurs to augment and scale up their businesses with professional mentoring.

Applicants have time till June 3, 2022 to apply for these programmes. The announcement of short list and registration for foundation course will take place between July 1 and 20, 2022 and for advanced course the same is scheduled to take place from July 10 to August 10, 2022.

The foundation course will take place from August 1 till November 28, 2022 and the advanced course is scheduled between September 5 and December 30, 2022.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Foundation and Advanced Program in Entrepreneurship for Women’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for submission of the application given on the left side of the window.

Step 4: Login/register using the required credentials, and fill in the required information.

Candidates should remember that the application process requires submitting a short video. Video submission should be as professional as possible and should not exceed five minutes, and should be in either Malayalam or English. The applicant has to share the link to their video via file-sharing/video hosting services such as YouTube and Vimeo.

The two institutes are launching the two programmes under this partnership:

Foundation Programme in Entrepreneurship

This programme has been designed for women wishing to start their own business, rather than the ones who are already entrepreneurs. The course includes lectures, discussions, entrepreneurship talks, and mentoring sessions with subject matter experts. It has been launched with the aim of helping women entrepreneurs develop the entrepreneurial skills required to identify a business opportunity and equip them with skills of setting up a business and managerial nuances.

This programme will comprise sixty hours of learning with forty hours of subject sessions and twenty hours dedicated to mentoring and Q&A.

Advanced Programme in Entrepreneurship

This programme has been designed for women who already have their businesses set up and want to acquire guidance to scale up their existing businesses. This programme will teach women about business model, expanding their markets, accessing funds, and diversifying their product or services.

Both programmes will be taught in English and Malayalam and will run for four months in which students will have to give in four hours per week. Students are also expected to have more than 80 per cent attendance in the academic and mentoring sessions. In addition, she needs to score more than 60 per cent marks in the final evaluation (one MCQ exam) to be eligible for the certificate of completion in the Entrepreneurship Development Program for Women.