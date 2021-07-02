IIM-Jammu to offer executive MBA programme in blended mode

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has launched a two-year executive MBA programme for working professionals. The course will be offered in blended mode. The last date to apply for the programme is July 31. Candidates can access complete course information at http://www.iimj.ac.in/programs/emba/emba_glance.

Those who wanted to pursue MBA but could not finish it before getting employed can apply for the programme. They will be able to earn an MBA degree without having to leave their jobs. Working executives from industry, corporates, government organisations, armed or paramilitary forces, NGOs, and entrepreneurs with a minimum work experience of three years are eligible to apply.

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by a recognised university or equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education to be able to apply. Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, CS or ICWA can also apply.

The minimum marks requirement in bachelor’s degree for candidates belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and persons with disability (PwD) categories is 45 per cent.

The candidates who appeared for CAT, GMAT or GRE in the past three years may be exempted from the IIMJAT 2021. The past three years would be counted from the last date of the admission application. If candidates do not have a competitive exam score, then they will have to appear for the IIMJAT 2021.